Advertisement

Getting answers: Olde Hadley Flea Market hoping to return April 2023

The market announced on Facebook that it would not be open for the 2022 season, marking a third straight year of it being closed.
By Liam Murphy, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to us, wondering about the state of the Olde Hadley Flea Market.

The market announced on Facebook that it would not be open for the 2022 season, marking a third straight year of it being closed.

They said they want to reopen in April 2023 with plans to open on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

We reached out for more information, especially as COVID restrictions have eased.

A spokesperson for the Olde Hadley Flea Market told us, in part:

“This year, it has nothing to do with COVID. We can’t open and lose money. We miss it, too. We’re praying. We hope it is open next year. We love our loyal customers, love our loyal vendors.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The tenants we spoke with said that they have belongings locked up in the building, which they...
Silverbrick tenants unable to access belongings after property is locked up
Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for customers and what one local...
Getting answers: Eversource announces proposal for electric rate hike
Money has been secured to help build racism-free communities.
Town by Town: Mar. 28
Western Mass News has been following the story which has the whole community talking, and...
School officials explain reasoning behind Chicopee High cell phone lockup program