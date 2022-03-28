Getting answers: Olde Hadley Flea Market hoping to return April 2023

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to us, wondering about the state of the Olde Hadley Flea Market.

The market announced on Facebook that it would not be open for the 2022 season, marking a third straight year of it being closed.

They said they want to reopen in April 2023 with plans to open on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

We reached out for more information, especially as COVID restrictions have eased.

A spokesperson for the Olde Hadley Flea Market told us, in part:

“This year, it has nothing to do with COVID. We can’t open and lose money. We miss it, too. We’re praying. We hope it is open next year. We love our loyal customers, love our loyal vendors.”

