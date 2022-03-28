Junior League of Springfield celebrating 100th year with first ever 5K

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Junior League of Greater Springfield is celebrating 100 years of service!

During this monumental time, they are looking to bring on new members, and in two weeks, they are hosting their first ever 5K run in Holyoke.

“We are really excited this year,” said President-elect Jackie Martucci. “Started way back in September to celebrate 100 years of service by being able to see people again and being able to get together, so we have really been celebrating for several months.”

The nonprofit organization aims to develop female civic leaders who participate in volunteer opportunities within the community.

Martucci told Western Mass News that as part of their 100 years of service, the organization is looking to recruit more members.

“It is a fantastic way for women to get involved in their community and to kind of try on a few things,” she said. “They learn leadership skills, but they also get involved with a number of area organizations that they kind of decide if they want to sit on a board with one of those organizations that really touches their hearts.”

They also hope to raise more funds for the services they provide for the community.

Each year, the Junior League awards a $4,000 scholarship to one female high school senior.

“I’m very honored to say we have met that with our sponsorships, very generous donations, and now we are looking to raise funds to go back into the community,” Martucci told us.

In two weeks, the organization will be hosting its first ever Favorite Read 5K Fun Run at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke on April 10th.

“It’s our first major fundraiser this year,” Martucci said. “We haven’t been able to hold one of those for a couple of years.”

Participants are welcome to dress up like their favorite book characters.

“We are actually encouraging and we have prizes for people who dress up as their favorite book or book character,” Martucci told us.

She said that children of all ages are invited to join in on the fun.

“Kids ten and under do not need to be registered as runners,” said Martucci. “They can come for free, so if you have kids in a stroller, please just bring them and dress up. Kids ten and up, we are asking them to sign up as a regular registered runner.”

All of the proceeds from the race will go towards the general fund which supports the continuation of Junior League services.

“We don’t just give money to these organizations,” Martucci explained. “We find things they really need and we purchase them and put them together for them so they can go right back into our community.”

She said pre-registration is encouraged, but participants can sign up through the morning of April 10th. You can find more information on how to register on their website.

