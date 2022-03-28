Local attorney weighs in on legal implications of Smith-Rock incident at the Oscars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone is talking about what happened at the Academy Awards show last night when actor Will Smith marched on stage and slapped fellow actor Chris Rock across the face after appearing upset by a joke about his wife.

It’s the slap heard and seen around the world. We took questions to one local attorney to find out more about the legal implications of this altercation.

“It seems quite clear that Will Smith physically assaulted and battered Chris Rock. There’s no question about that and there’s no excuse,” said criminal defense attorney Don Frank.

It’s the moment that shocked the audience at the Dolby Theatre Sunday night and across the nation. During the Academy Awards ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Her husband - Will Smith - then walked onstage and smacked rock across the face. Western Mass News checked in with a local criminal defense attorney to see if charges could still be pressed, even though currently Rock has decided against doing so, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The charges are actually lodged in this case, I think, by the police or by the state or by the county government, whoever runs it out there in California…It may not be able to Chris Rock because it was a crime that was committed in the presence in all of America, they could just file charges. They don’t need Chris Rock’s permission,” Frank explained.

Western Mass News spoke with Variety Magazine Senior Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who was in the room while the events unfolded.

“I can tell you that the day before, in rehearsal, Chris Rock did not tell that joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, so this was really a surprise. He went off a whim. His joke was not in prompter,” Wagmeister said.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss and now, many people locally are reacting.

“I was shocked just like everybody else. You look at the people, they were like [facial reaction]. They didn’t even know what to say. I mean, I thought that was a joke from him you know,” said Bobby Time of Springfield.

Sherry Johnson added, “The joke was a low blow, but they really shouldn’t have been surprised because he made a similar joke one other year when she was boycotting Oscars, so I thought it was in poor taste, especially because she has alopecia.”

Not long after the altercation occurred, Will Smith took home the Academy Award for best actor for his role in ‘King Richard’. During his speech, he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but not Rock.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement on social media that said, in part: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”

Frank told us it is unlikely Smith will go to jail.

“It would be unlikely he would ever go to jail. If this is, in fact, his first offense given all of the circumstances, but it looks to me like a crime,” Frank noted.

