Local communications and behavioral health experts weigh in on Oscars slap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Whether you saw it live or later on tape, everyone is talking about Will Smith walking onstage and slapping actor Chris Rock across the face after appearing upset by a joke he made about his wife at Sunday night’s Academy Awards show.

It has sparked debate throughout the entertainment community and beyond.

The question of the day is was this slap justified? We got some local insight as we look to the true impact of this on those who look up to celebrities as role models.

“I think of that situation oftentimes in the public,” said Kathy Mague, Senior Vice President of the Behavioral Health Network. “It can go too far, and I think he went too far knowing what Will Smith and his family have been going through.”

It was the slap seen and heard throughout the nation on Sunday night, and now, it is raising questions over who was in the right and who was in the wrong.

“Will Smith was defending his loved one, and some people might think of that as okay and that when we defend our loved ones some aggression is okay,” said UMass Communications Professor Erica Sharrer. “But other people could think of that same exact instance of justified aggression and say it’s not okay.”

During the Academy Awards ceremony, actor Chris Rock was presenting an award when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head which she has been open about as she struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss. Her husband, Will Smith, then walked onstage and smacked Rock across the face.

Western Mass News spoke with a media scholar and communications professor at UMass Amherst who told us that she hopes this incident will open a bigger conversation about the role celebrities have in society.

“With social media these days, what celebrities do, what public figures do is right in the eye of the public. It’s going to be scrutinized, it’s going to be shared, it’s gonna be distributed along these huge networks social networks,” Professor Sharrer explained. “Celebrities and public figures have often been called upon to be role models because of the platform that they have, because of the followers that they have in the fans, and that is especially the case in the age of social media.”

Behavioral health specialist Kathy Mague told us this highlight, or lowlight, of the Oscars will be remembered and therefore should be used as a teaching moment for people to understand appropriate ways to manage anger and frustration.

“I think they both, if we could rewind the clock, they should have handled that differently,” Mague said. “When you’re under stress, in distress, violence is never the option. You want to recognize how you’re feeling and want to reach out for help.”

Professor Sharrer also posed the questions about repercussions for Chris Rock.

“Should there be some kind of consequence for Chris Rock about, you know, making a bad choice about whether it’s okay to make fun of this medical condition?” she asked.

Late Monday afternoon, the Film Academy announced that it condemns Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock and it is exploring further consequences.

Meanwhile, Western Mass News viewers have been weighing in all day long about what should happen next.

One other note: Chris Rock will be performing in Boston later this week.

