Advertisement

Longmeadow family holds lemonade stand for Ukraine aid

Longmeadow family holds lemonade stand for Ukraine aid
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One Longmeadow family spent their weekend making a difference. A lemonade for Ukraine aid stand with homemade goodies like dog biscuits and lemonade was held to benefit Ukraine.

We caught up with the family who told us the treats are as good to eat as they are to sell!

“It’s an age-old tradition, when kids want to earn money they have a lemonade stand,” said mom Christen Brownlee.

100 percent of proceeds from the fundraiser are going to reputable aid organizations helping Ukrainians affected by the war. The family told Western Mass News they made their $500 goal!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicopee High School's updated cell phone policy begins this week
Chicopee High School’s updated cell phone policy begins this week
Chicopee High School's updated cell phone policy begins this week
Chicopee High School's updated cell phone policy begins this week
Longmeadow family holds lemonade stand for Ukraine aid
Longmeadow family holds lemonade stand for Ukraine aid
Springfield COVID vax clinic has underwhelming weekend turnout
Springfield COVID vax clinic has underwhelming weekend turnout