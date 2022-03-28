Longmeadow family holds lemonade stand for Ukraine aid

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One Longmeadow family spent their weekend making a difference. A lemonade for Ukraine aid stand with homemade goodies like dog biscuits and lemonade was held to benefit Ukraine.

We caught up with the family who told us the treats are as good to eat as they are to sell!

“It’s an age-old tradition, when kids want to earn money they have a lemonade stand,” said mom Christen Brownlee.

100 percent of proceeds from the fundraiser are going to reputable aid organizations helping Ukrainians affected by the war. The family told Western Mass News they made their $500 goal!

