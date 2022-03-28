Advertisement

Ludlow monument damaged in hit-and-run crash

Investigators are looking for a vehicle involved in damaging a Ludlow monument
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a Ludlow monument.

Ludlow Police said that around 12:30 p.m. Friday, someone approached an officer in the area of Church and Center Streets after a tractor-trailer damged the Rood family stone monument at the intersection.

The officer was told that a white truck with red lettering had trouble making the turn from Center Street. The truck then had to reverse three times and ran over a stop sign, street signs, and hit the monument. That impact caused a large portion of the top of the monument to fall and dislodged the monument from its base.

An investigation found tire tracks in the area and it was determined that the truck was trying to take an illegal left turn onto Church Street from Center Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.

