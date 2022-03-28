Meal Prep Monday: multiple meals from crispy chicken cutlets
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Meal prep can be a daunting task. It takes a lot of time and effort and can leave you with a bunch of boring, repetitive meals.
Armata’s Market Head Chef Jose Rivera showed Western Mass News how his easy chicken cutlet recipe results in several tasty meal options.
Recipe
- Use thinly sliced chicken breast cutlets or fillets
- Dip in flour to help coating stick
- Dunk in beaten eggs with seasonings (think: salt, pepper, granulated garlic, fresh basil)
- Coat in bread crumbs (panko or traditional) and some parmesan cheese for added flavor!
- Pan fry in canola oil for about three minutes per side
Make several so you can freeze them and use for easy meals throughout the weeks. Serve over a green salad, use one to make a traditional chicken parm over pasta, or simply serve with a side of veggies. The options are endless!
