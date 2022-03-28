Advertisement

Meal Prep Monday: multiple meals from crispy chicken cutlets

Armata’s Market Head Chef Jose Rivera showed Western Mass News how his easy chicken cutlet recipe results in several tasty meal options.
By Mary Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Meal prep can be a daunting task. It takes a lot of time and effort and can leave you with a bunch of boring, repetitive meals.

Recipe

  • Use thinly sliced chicken breast cutlets or fillets
  • Dip in flour to help coating stick
  • Dunk in beaten eggs with seasonings (think: salt, pepper, granulated garlic, fresh basil)
  • Coat in bread crumbs (panko or traditional) and some parmesan cheese for added flavor!
  • Pan fry in canola oil for about three minutes per side

Make several so you can freeze them and use for easy meals throughout the weeks. Serve over a green salad, use one to make a traditional chicken parm over pasta, or simply serve with a side of veggies. The options are endless!

