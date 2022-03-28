School officials explain reasoning behind Chicopee High cell phone lockup program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at Chicopee High School will be handed magnetic locking cell phone pouches starting Tuesday to stop them from being used in the classroom.

Western Mass News has been following the story which has the whole community talking, and administrators preparing for the big launch.

Monday, we caught up with school officials and one school committee member to find out just why this was needed and how they plan on responding if things do not go according to plan.

“The pressure that these kids are under is nothing I ever saw when I was in high school,” said Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser.

After Chicopee High School teachers pleaded with Principal Carol Kruser to do something about cell phone distractions in the classroom, the administrator called on Yondr to launch a pilot program beginning on Tuesday that will require each student to lock their phone in a personal magnetic pouch during the school day.

“They come in, they show you that they turned it off, they put it in the pouch, and they are locking it and they’re unlocking it,” Principal Kruser told us.

An email sent out by the principal and shared with Western Mass News by a parent explained the Yondr procedure:

“The Yondr pouch is property of Chicopee High School. If a student damages or tampers with their Yondr pouch, they will be held responsible. The student’s phone will be collected by a school administrator and the parent/guardian/caregiver will be called to come pick up the phone. An internal or external suspension may also be issued.”

Principal Kruser said that she knows it is not an infallible plan.

“We’re just trying to be completely transparent as to the consequences,” she told us. “If someone wanted to take scissors and wreck the pouch, they could. If someone wanted to try to find a big magnet, they could.”

After amending policy to allow for this new program, Tim Wagner of the Chicopee School Committee shared his intentions to coordinate a meeting next month, and beyond that, to ensure the program is reaching its desired outcomes.

“More attention put back on learning, less distractions in the classroom, and more respect shown between the teachers and the students,” said Wagner.

The school committee member graduated from Chicopee High School in 2021 and said that he saw the effect cell phones had in the classroom. Wagner also told us that while the pricey trial is not a guarantee, it is worth a shot.

“More or less, the data that we got was mostly positive,” Wagner explained. “Again, we have to try something. That’s always been what I’ve told people, and if they could see firsthand what I saw, then I think that they would agree.”

Yondr representatives were in the building Monday to assess logistics and prepare to distribute the phone pouches to students Tuesday.

