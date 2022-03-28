Second COVID-19 booster may be recommended for ages 50 and over

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The CDC and FDA are discussing the possibility of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for those over the age of 50, but will this shot be free if approved?

President Joe Biden is concerned second booster shots won’t be readily available to the older population, unless Congress agrees to more funding. Local health officials said the booster dose is necessary for those at risk.

The FDA is currently reviewing the possibility of authorizing a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, a second booster dose for those who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and are over the age of 50.

Dr. Jacob Smith, an infectious disease doctor at Baystate Medical Center, told Western Mass News the dose is necessary for those at risk of severe illness.

“We see, over time, that the effectiveness of the vaccine for some people starts to wear off,” Smith noted.

He said those who got their booster shots six months ago are now wondering if they need another shot to be fully protected.

“Now, we’ve had the booster out for quite a while, so people are wondering, ‘Oh, it’s been more than five months since my booster. What can I do to stay safe or stay healthy?’” Smith explained.

That may be true as the FDA is expected to approve the second booster dose as early as Tuesday and pass it on to the CDC for recommendation, but there are some concerns with this announcement. For one, not everyone who got vaccinated was willing to get the first booster dose. As of March 14, 78 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - meaning they received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson. However, only 39 percent of residents are boosted.

Smith still said it’s important to get that dose approved for those who really want the extra protection.

“We find that people who have recently had a booster dose, or recently finished their vaccine series, fare much better when they get COVID,” Smith added.

Last week, the Biden Administration warned that the second booster shot wouldn’t be readily available to everyone unless Congress approved more funding for it. Western mass news reached out to Congressman Richard Neal to see how talks were going. He sent us a statement that read:

“At the State of the Union earlier this month, President Biden called on Congress to allocate additional COVID-19 funding to ensure continued access to tests, vaccines, and treatments, and we must rise to the occasion.”

President Biden did say they have the funding to cover the second booster for those older and immunocompromised, as well as the vaccines for those under the age of five if they get approved, but any further move to distribute COVID-19 vaccines is not covered at this time.

