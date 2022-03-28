Silverbrick tenants unable to access belongings after property is locked up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In a follow-up to a story we brought you back in February, business owners who rented space in the Silverbrick Mills building in Chicopee were told they had until the end of the month to move out.

Now, according to tenants and court documents, the building and the property is closed off and locked up.

The tenants we spoke with said that they have belongings locked up in the building, which they were told they will not have access to, at least until the end of the week.

Herbert Littlecreek showed up to the Silverbrick Mills building on Monday where he rents a space to work on his art for clients. He was shocked to learn that the doors to that space, and to the whole building, were completely blocked off.

“To try and clear out the rest of the space in the allotted time that was given, and unfortunately, it’s all locked up,” said Littlecreek. “Padlocks and heavy-duty chains all over the place.”

Back in February, the Chicopee Fire Chief, Building Commissioner, Chicopee City Council, and the Mayor ordered all 55 tenants of 165 Front Street to vacate immediately.

The property owned by 4 Perkins LLC, also known as Silverbrick LLC, was deemed unsafe by the city of Chicopee because of the conditions of the property.

However, those tenants were under the impression they had until March 31st to remove all of their belongings, according to the Mayor and Silverbrick, but one tenant said that on Sunday, Chicopee officials came and forced the tenants out.

Kevin Bacon, with Beck Photo Homes, told Western Mass News that Chicopee Police and Fire showed up on Sunday around 6 in the evening to physically evict everyone.

He said he still has furniture inside which he cannot move into his new space because it is locked away.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the Western Division Housing Court issued an order to permit the city to temporarily secure the building, meaning no one can access the building until further notice.

Those documents read:

“The defendant(s) were served notice of the violations as described in exhibit A and have willfully defied the plaintiff’s orders.”

The go on to read:

“Specifically, there have been at least two reported incidents of partying at the property after daylight hours. 4 Perkins LLC has not taken responsibility to ensure the occupants are complying with this order.”

Tenants like Littlecreek and Bacon are frustrated they will not have access to their belongings for this week, especially since they expected to have until March 31st to move out.

“I mean, I’ve got art shows to do, products to produce for customers and clients, and stuff like that, and half of my supplies are still up there,” Littlecreek said.

Not having those supplies could really take a toll on business.

“Pay out of pocket or put a lot of clients on hold for a little while,” Littlecreek said.

That court paperwork stated the building will remain closed until another court order is given.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 1st.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.