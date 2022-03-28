Springfield COVID vax clinic has underwhelming weekend turnout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News stopped by a vaccine clinic Sunday at Springfield Technology Park.

We caught up with head nurse Pamela Flemming who told us Sunday’s turnout was a bit underwhelming.

“I’m not seeing as many people come in for injections or vaccinations like I did before its 40 percent of people that got initial that have only gotten boosters, so it’s like point not event half have come in for boosters,” she said.

She told us she believes the last wave of COVID-19 seems to have brought more people in to get their initial dose of the vaccine and she hopes more people will soon be willing to get boosted.

