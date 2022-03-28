Town by Town: Mar. 28

(WGGB/WSHM) - Money has been secured to help build racism-free communities.

The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was awarded $50,000 on Monday. The money was secured by State Senator Adam Gomez as it was part of the state’s fiscal year 2022 state budget.

Gomez made the presentation at the group’s headquarters inside Monarch Place in Springfield.

In Amherst, the town has finalized the purchase of the land that used to be the Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

The 150-acres was bought for just over half-a-million dollars. The seller will be allowed to lease back 26-acres from the town, which will be used for the building of a solar array.

The town will now develop a master plan for the rest of the site to see how it will be managed and funded for the foreseeable future.

In Holyoke, the Trinity Greek Orthodox Church held a flag raising Monday afternoon.

The flag raising was in observance of the 201st anniversary of Greek independence.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, along with members of the church, were in attendance for the event.

