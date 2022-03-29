Chicopee High students spend first day without phones as part of new program

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at Chicopee High School spent their first day without using their cell phones in the classroom. Instead, they carried them locked-up in special pouches.

The high schoolers had to shut off their phones and lock them in magnetic pouches, all so they could pay more attention in class. We caught up with some of them to see how the first day went.

“I felt devastated because my phone, I keep it with me. It’s my life, like I have things to worry about, like my family,” said Chicopee High freshman Fabian Brand.

Brand was relieved to use his phone after getting out of classes on Tuesday. It was the first day the school utilized magnetic pouches for students to lock up their cell phones to prevent using them during school which teachers said has become a distraction to learning. When we spoke to Brand, his phone was blowing up. For him, he feels like the pouch program is benefiting him.

“But I felt like I focused more, a little bit more in class, like a got a little bit more work done,” Brand noted.

For others, they had a different view of their school day.

“It’s weird, definitely a change, because I’m so used to like never seeing anyone’s eyes during school because we’re all just looking at our phones,” said Chicopee High Senior Morgan Guimond.

Guimond broke down to us how it works.

“So there’s a magnet, they open it in the morning. You open it, put your phone in, shut it. Can’t open again until the end of the day. It’s like you cannot open it at all,” Guimond explained.

Others had a different reaction. Chicopee High freshman Kaylee Hutchinson told us she was on her Chromebook more because she couldn’t use her phone.

“Like work, but also like emailing people because that’s our only way of communication,” Hutchinson said.

Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“The first day went really well. Of course, we expected nervousness and students getting into pouches. However, teachers reported that classes were better already and that students talked more and participated.”

We’re told this cell phone pilot program is a two-year initiative that will be evaluated after this current school year.

