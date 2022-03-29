Crews respond to hazmat situation at Greenfield hotel

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a hamzat situation in Greenfield on Tuesday.

Greenfield Fire posted on their Facebook page that a hazmat team is on scene at the Days Inn for an incident involving cleaning supplies.

They said there is no threat to the public and that everyone involved has been evaluated and released by EMS.

Crews will be on scene until all potential threat has been cleared.

