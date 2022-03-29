Cyberattack attempts to crash Bradley Airport’s website, officials say

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A cyberattack attempted to crash Bradley International Airport’s website Tuesday, officials say.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) says the cyber attack was a distributed denial of service (DDoS).

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” officials said.

The CAA says there has been no impact to operations at the airport.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.