Cyberattack attempts to crash Bradley Airport’s website, officials say

Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport(Western Mass News photo)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A cyberattack attempted to crash Bradley International Airport’s website Tuesday, officials say.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) says the cyber attack was a distributed denial of service (DDoS).

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” officials said.

The CAA says there has been no impact to operations at the airport.

