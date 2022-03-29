Advertisement

Elton John’s farewell tour adds second show at Gillette Stadium

Elton John has added more dates to his farewell tour.
Elton John has added more dates to his farewell tour.(Ben Gibson | Rocket Entertainment / Ben Gibson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

The new dates include concerts on July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at John’s website, ( https://www.eltonjohn.com/ ).

Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

