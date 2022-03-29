Former UMass student convicted for 2017 on-campus rape

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sentencing was held Tuesday for a former UMass Amherst student after he was found guilty of an on-campus rape back in 2017.

The sentence came following powerful words spoken at the courthouse in Northampton.

Ryder Chilcoff was in the courtroom today to face a judge for sentencing, after he was convicted by a jury of raping a UMass Amherst sophomore in his dorm. The victim was there as well and she gave an emotional statement, asking for justice to be served.

A graduated UMass Amherst alum stood before her perpetrator on Tuesday to share her story of the night of December 9, 2017. Western Mass News is protecting her identity as a victim of sexual assault.

“I learned that one selfish moment for someone can have devastating, lasting effects on another,” the victim explained.

Chilcoff, from California, was found guilty by a jury on Monday of raping a UMass Amherst sophomore in his dorm in 2017. The victim entered his room extremely intoxicated, according to witnesses. Prosecutors said she confused his dorm for her own, which was just one floor below. After she fell asleep in his bed from being drunk, prosecutors said he raped her.

“A sophomore, 19 years old, went out with her friends to celebrate her friend’s birthday. She went to her friend’s dormitory. She drank with a group of friends. She was playing drinking games and she became highly intoxicated. Eight hours later, she woke up in the defendant’s bed with no memory of how she got there. She was naked from the waist down,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Sandra Staub.

The victim added, “Even though I don’t remember anything that was done to me, my body does.”

On Tuesday, Chilcoff faced a judge to learn how long he would spend behind bars, if any. The prosecutors described the crime once more before the court and said witness testimony proved Chilcoff was sober and knew the victim was too intoxicated to give consent. Prosecutors asked that he spend five to seven years in prison.

Along with their arguments, the victim of the crime shared her statement as well and described the effects the rape had on her life.

“I couldn’t let someone get away with raping me because of the mere fact that I drank too much and couldn’t remember it. I remember how I felt afterward. I saw the way it changed me and I couldn’t accept letting someone get away with that,” the victim noted.

The defense asked for probation and said Chilcoff was an exemplary citizen with a whole life ahead of him.

“This type of sentence would serve the community and save a young man’s future,” said defense attorney Alan Jackson.

Chilcoff addressed the victim himself and apologized for his actions back on that night.

“This was not my intent at all. I’m very very sorry, deeply sorry for my lapse in judgement. Again, it was not my intention at all,” Chilcoff explained.

The judge ruled Chilcoff will spend no more than five years and no less than three year at MCI Cedar Junction in Norfolk.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.