Health Tips Tuesday: managing your allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New research from the University of Michigan predicts allergy seasons will grow more severe due to climate change.

Dr. Peter Koppenheffer, medical director for Baystate Primary Care and Greenfield Family Medicine, joined us for Health Tips Tuesday to discuss what to expect this year.

Is allergy season earlier this year? Is it expected to be more severe?

Koppenheffer: “Sure, that’s a great question. The allergy season will probably start at a fairly similar time to previous years, but the early tree pollen season does look like it might be lighter than it was last year.”

What are the symptoms of allergies versus COVID-19?

“Sure, that’s a great question. There are some overlapping symptoms, but one of the clear differences is COVID-19 will often have a fever, will have trouble breathing, and often times, will lose the sense of taste or smell, whereas with allergies, it’s going to be more sneezing, more running nose, more itchy and watery eyes, and those sort of things.”

How can you prevent allergic reactions?

Koppenheffer: “Everyone has diffent things they are allergic to, so it’s important to work with your doctor to help identify those things. There are different types of medications we can give to help. It’s important to disclose the medication you are currently taking with your provider as some people may have trouble with over the counter medications.”

Some people are saying they are getting a quick trigger reaction from allergies where they are severe and then go away almost completely pretty quickly. Are you seeing this and, if so, can you shed some light on why this is happening?

Koppenheffer: “We do see that sometimes. It often depends on the allergy trigger. Certain allergens may hit harder and faster than others. People can have anaphalactic type of reaction is a very severe type of reaction. For those people, it’s important to carry an Epipen and often times utilize other preventative medications on a regular basis.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.