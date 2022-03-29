LIVE: Frank Martin introduced as new UMass men’s basketball coach

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a warm welcome for UMass Amherst’s new men’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

An introductury press conference for head coach Frank Martin was held at the John Francis Kennedy Champions Center late this morning.

The former South Carolina head coach will lead the Minutemen after spending 10 years as head coach of the Gamecocks.

During his time at South Carolina, he led the team to their first ever NCAA Final Four in 2017.

Martin replaces Matt McCall as head coach of the men’s team. The university decided to part ways with McCall after five seasons.

