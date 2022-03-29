Advertisement

LIVE: Frank Martin introduced as new UMass men’s basketball coach

Frank Martin is introduced as the new UMass men's basketball coach on March 29, 2022
Frank Martin is introduced as the new UMass men's basketball coach on March 29, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a warm welcome for UMass Amherst’s new men’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

An introductury press conference for head coach Frank Martin was held at the John Francis Kennedy Champions Center late this morning.

The former South Carolina head coach will lead the Minutemen after spending 10 years as head coach of the Gamecocks.

During his time at South Carolina, he led the team to their first ever NCAA Final Four in 2017.

Martin replaces Matt McCall as head coach of the men’s team. The university decided to part ways with McCall after five seasons.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
UMass hockey’s run in NCAA tournament ends with overtime loss to Minnesota
UMass hockey will begin its national championship defense Friday in the opening round of the...
UMass hockey begins NCAA national champion defense in Worcester
UMass hockey will begin its national championship defense Friday in the opening round of the...
UMass hockey begins NCAA national champion defense in Worcester
South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
UMass hires Frank Martin as next men’s basketball coach