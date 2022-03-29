Local comedians react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Will Smith has apologized for his actions during Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony where he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face. It happened after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was a moment that certainly shocked everyone watching, both in person and at home.

While Will Smith apologized Monday night, we spoke with two local comedians who criticized Smith’s initial response, telling us that they think it was uncalled for.

“That’s assault and battery, period,” said comedian Darryl Rosemond.

Smith smacked Rock across the face after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

“I don’t think Chris Rock intended to say anything personal about Jada,” Rosemond told us. “I really don’t think so.”

Darryl Rosemond is a comedian from western Massachusetts who has been in the business more than 20 years.

We also spoke with western Massachusetts native and national touring comic Marty Caproni to get his thoughts on the incident. Both men said that they have been heckled at shows before, but they think Smith’s reaction was inappropriate.

“I think it was childish and juvenile,” Caproni said. “I think his reaction was one of a very thin-skinned man with a very large, out of touch ego and insecurity problem.”

“No matter what you say, you cannot put your hands on no one,” Rosemond added. “That’s crossing a line. He could’ve pulled him backstage, had a talk with him. They’re professionals.”

The incident overshadowed what should have been a night of celebration in Hollywood.

“He ruined the nights of the people who were winning awards after that,” Caproni said. “He ruined the night of the people watching at home.”

The actor took to social media Monday night, saying in part, quote:

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable… I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

We wanted to know if, as comedians, this incident has made Caproni and Rosemond nervous about performing certain jokes, but they said that for the most part, people are good sports.

“The people who come out to comedy clubs, in general, are people who are looking to hear things that might shock them or might push their sensibilities,” Caproni said.

“When you go to a comedy show, everything’s on the table,” added Rosemond. “It’s all right there. If you sit in the front, you’re going to get it. If you sit in the back, you’re going to get it. If you come in the building, you’re going to get it. That’s part of the show.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the incident.

Meanwhile, we have been asking our viewers all day Monday what they think should happen next.

Chris Rock is scheduled to be in the Bay State this week, performing at The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The venue told us that all shows are sold out, but they have received many calls Monday from people still trying to snag a seat.

