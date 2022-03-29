MGM Springfield makes donation to Open Pantry Community Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, MGM Springfield made a donation to the Open Pantry Community Services.

MGM said that the staff at the emergency food pantry works tirelessly to ensure people in our community that need assistance get the help they need.

Western Mass News stopped by MGM Springfield Monday to catch up with Terry Maxey, Director of the Open Pantry Community Services, who said the need is greater than ever.

“We are seeing an increase in foot traffic in the pantry,” Maxey told us. “One of the things that we are seeing is new users to the pantry, so folks that may be working, but because of inflation and the cost of living, it’s a higher cost for everyday living expenses.”

MGM made the donation of $5,000 to the pantry Monday, and they added that they are grateful for the partnership they have formed with the pantry.

