Part of West River St. in Orange closed due to structural concerns of nearby building

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Town officials have closed part of West River Street in Orange due to structural concerns of a nearby building.

The street is closed between South Main Street and Pleasant Street to protect vehicles and pedestrians from the concerns over the old Cereal Factory Building at 16-36 West River Street.

It’s not yet known when that section of roadway will reopen.

