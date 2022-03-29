Advertisement

Part of West River St. in Orange closed due to structural concerns of nearby building

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Town officials have closed part of West River Street in Orange due to structural concerns of a nearby building.

The street is closed between South Main Street and Pleasant Street to protect vehicles and pedestrians from the concerns over the old Cereal Factory Building at 16-36 West River Street.

It’s not yet known when that section of roadway will reopen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

UMass Athletics
UMass football preparing for spring game, upcoming season
The high schoolers had to shut off their phones and lock them in magnetic pouches, all so they...
Chicopee High students spend first day without phones as part of new program
The sentence came following powerful words spoken at the courthouse in Northampton.
Former UMass student convicted for 2017 on-campus rape
TSA New England said in a post on its official Twitter account Tuesday that the knife was found...
10-inch knife found in baby car seat at Boston airport