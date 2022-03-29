Springfield Police seize additional 13 dirt bikes using new enforcement efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New progress has been made in the crackdown on illegal dirt bikes in Springfield. Most recently, police took 13 off-highway vehicles off the street, bringing the total to more than two dozen confiscated in the past two weeks.

Springfield Police got these 13 illegal bikes off the street through special enforcement efforts.

Last Tuesday, they made one arrest and seized two dirt bikes. Then, two arrests were made and two dirt bikes were seized on March 23rd.

The biggest success was on Friday when 9 off-highway vehicles were seized and four arrests were made. That brought the total of bikes confiscated in two weeks to 27.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh explained more.

“Superintendent Clapprood has been setting up these anti-dirt bike strategic details over the past two weeks,” Walsh told us. “The goal was to get an enforcement effort out early in the spring as the weather warmed up, and thus far, it’s been successful.”

Walsh told Western Mass News that the bikes are on hold for 30 days. If someone has proper documentation, they will get their bike back. If not, the bikes will go out to auction.

“There’s no measure to be able to legally destroy bikes at this time,” Walsh said when asked about getting rid of the bikes.

State Representative Orlando Ramos is working on legislation to allow the police department to do that.

“House Bill 1842 that I filed in the beginning of the session, that would give the Springfield Police Department the authority to confiscate and destroy these bikes and prevent them from going back out to auction,” Representative Ramos explained.

As the weather gets warmer, police will be on the look-out.

“The riders are generally out as the weather gets a little warmer,” Walsh said. “It doesn’t have to be 70, 80 degrees. They’ll come out on a nice day. 40, 50 degrees, so the details are out strategically based on information we’ve received and some of the weather patterns that are going on.”

Walsh said those arrested face criminal charges, but the bikes themselves are their focus.

“The big thing for us, because a lot of these are repeat charges again and again, is getting these bikes off the street,” Walsh said. “That’s the key.”

Springfield Police have also joined police departments in neighboring towns to deal with illegal dirt bikers on a regional basis.

