Springfield Police seize more dirt bikes during recent details

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized another 13 off-highway vehicles during three separate anti-dirt bike details last week.

Police said that the week prior, 14 off-highway vehicles were seized and brought the total to 27 over the past two weeks alone.

In addition to seizing the bikes, seven arrests were made.

