Springfield Police seize more dirt bikes during recent details

Springfield Police have seized more dirt bikes from city streets.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized another 13 off-highway vehicles during three separate anti-dirt bike details last week.

Police said that the week prior, 14 off-highway vehicles were seized and brought the total to 27 over the past two weeks alone.

In addition to seizing the bikes, seven arrests were made.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more ahead at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

