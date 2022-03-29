Things to do before you quit your job

InvestigateTV - It’s dubbed the “Great Resignation.” More than 33 million Americans have quit their jobs in the last year, but before you give your two weeks, there are a few reminders so you don’t leave any money on the table.

If you’re thinking it’s time for a new job, make sure you go through this financial checklist at your old one.

Our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet put this list together.

If you’re thinking of changing careers, use your flexible spending account. It doesn’t move from one job to the next. You’ll lose that money altogether when you resign. There is one exception: if you opt for COBRA coverage, you may be able to keep your health care FSA.

If you have health insurance through your employer, take care of all your routine doctor appointments or anything you’ve been putting off before your insurance runs out.

Also, investigate your vacation and sick leave. Companies differ on how they handle accrued vacation time. Some will cut you a check when you leave, while others will pay out a set number of hours. Use up any time you will lose. You’ve earned those days.

Finally, research your 401(k) fees and make sure you understand them, so you can quickly decide what to do with your account when you leave.

