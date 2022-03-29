Advertisement

Town by Town: Mar. 29

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield gave thanks to local heroes Tuesday, welcoming members of Springfield’s police and fire departments inside Tap Sports Bar.

Along with a speaking program to recognize the first responders, the police and firefighters were treated to complimentary bowling and food.

This marks the second event MGM Springfield has held in recent weeks to honor frontline workers.

In Chicopee, city leaders recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a ceremony to honor the veterans.

The day began at 3:30 this afternoon at the River Mills Center.

Those in attendance heard from the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, as well as a representative from Westover Air Reserve Base

In Holyoke, Holyoke Community College is offering a free 10-week line cook certification training course.

It is held at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute and runs Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While the course began Monday, prospective students are allowed to sign up any time until Monday, April 4th.

