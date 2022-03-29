Two arrested following I-91 traffic stop

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 91 last week.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol on the northbound side of the highway last Tuesday and conducted a traffic stop in Whately after he saw a vehicle pass him on the northbound side of the highway without license plates.

While the trooper was speaking with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Dylan Graskey of Shaftsbury, VT, he noticed alleged deceptive behavior, inconsistent stories, and evasive answers and asked for backup.

Those inside the vehicle were told to get out, a K-9 conducted an exterior search of the vehicle, and the occupants were allowed to get back into the vehicle after the search was done. As the front seat passenger opened the door, the trooper saw white rectangular packaging, consistent with that of heroin, in plain sight under the passenger seat.

A full search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two guns, approximately 1,150 stamped wax paper-folds containing a substance suspected to be heroin, and approximately 35 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

Graskey and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Springfield were arrested and facing several drug and gun-related charges. They were arraigned last Wednesday in Greenfield District Court.

The other three people inside the vehicle were criminally summonsed and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court at a later date.

