UMass Amherst planning to implement new sexual assault prevention protocols

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a former UMass Amherst student was sentenced after being found guilty of raping another student in his dorm room back in 2017.

Prosecutors hoped the verdict and sentence will prove to sexual assault survivors that justice can be served.

UMass Amherst officials told Western Mass News that they are making changes on campus focused on prevention.

Tuesday, the victim of this crime shared a statement in court, describing the effects the rape had on her life. She said she hopes she can be the voice of other survivors afraid to tell their story.

On Monday, a jury found Ryder Chilcoff guilty of raping a fellow UMass Amherst student back on December of 2017, and on Tuesday, he faced a judge for sentencing.

The victim, whose identity will not be disclosed, addressed the court.

“Four years, three months and twenty days later, I can finally proclaim my justice,” she told the court. “Today is the day I can finally put this horrible experience in the past. Today is the day I won’t allow myself to shed another tear for what he did to me.”

In the victim’s statement, she said she hopes to be a voice for other victims of sexual assault who are afraid to come forward with their stories.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl said prosecuting these crimes to the fullest extent is important to show victims, if they do come forward, justice can be served.

“To know that if they do, they will be supported through this process, that their case will be investigated, that if we have the evidence to move forward, that we will and that accountability can occur,” Suhl said. “A conviction can happen, and justice of a prison sentence can happen.”

However, Suhl told Western Mass News that prosecution is not the most important step. Protecting students from sexual assault on campus is the goal.

“It’s crucial, the safety of college students on campus where alcohol often plays a factor into a lot of these cases, and safety and vulnerability is so at stake,” Suhl said.

In 2018, there were 22 reported rapes on the UMass Amherst campus, 19 in 2019, and 3 in 2020, a year when remote learning and capacity limits were in effect due to COVID-19.

Just this past fall, students protested after they said a girl was drugged and raped at a fraternity house, however no police reports were filed.

Since this rape in 2017 and the protests, UMass Amherst officials have made security changes to protect students.

In a letter sent to the school community, UMass officials wrote that they adopted a survivor’s bill of rights for sexual assault survivors, providing them with more support.

They also offer trainings on sexual misconduct awareness and prevention for all fraternity and sorority members. They established a Title IX task force to focus on sexual assault issues on campus.

Chilcoff was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

