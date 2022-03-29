Young person arrested as part of robbery investigation in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile was arrested as part of an investigation into the robbery of a person in Enfield on Monday.

According to police, the victim reported that he met up with two people on Tariff Street around 6:45 p.m. to sell items to them.

“The two individuals pulled out handguns and struck the victim in the head [and] the victim sustained minor injuries,” Enfield police said. “The suspects stole items from the victim and fled on foot.”

Police said their investigation led to a residence on Tariff Street.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and two handguns, along with items stolen from the victim, were recovered.

A juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fifth-degree larceny and Illegal possession of a firearm. Police said he was remanded to custody and will appear in juvenile court.

They called the investigation ongoing.

