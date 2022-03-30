Advertisement

Baystate Medical Center celebrates National Doctors’ Day

Doctors have always been appreciated in our world, but even more so since the pandemic began two years ago.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Don Henry
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30th in the United States.

It is a day to recognize and celebrate the ways in which doctors care for and heal patients, save lives, and tirelessly work to pursue advances in medicine that keep us healthier for longer.

One of those doctors is Dr. Raquel Belforti, a hospitalist at Baystate Medical Center who helps to train the physicians of tomorrow, one of Baystate’s mission as an academic medical center.

“For me in particular, I really took this as an opportunity to pause and reflect on what it means to have the position that I have here at Baystate Health today, and even more so to think about the journey,” Dr. Belforti told us.

Doctors have always been appreciated in our world, but even more so since the pandemic began two years ago.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday, Springfield Pharmacy provided a donation of medical supplies at the Mental Health...
Town by Town: Mar. 30
Talks are underway to build a rotary at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street...
Talks underway to build rotary at intersection of St. James Ave. and Tapley St.
They now recommend people who got the Johnson and Johnson shot should get a Pfizer or Moderna...
Local experts explain CDC recommendations about Johnson and Johnson booster shots
Critical race theory points to how racism has shaped public policy and events in history.
Chicopee School Committee to discuss potential critical race theory policy