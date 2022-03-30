Baystate Medical Center celebrates National Doctors’ Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30th in the United States.

It is a day to recognize and celebrate the ways in which doctors care for and heal patients, save lives, and tirelessly work to pursue advances in medicine that keep us healthier for longer.

One of those doctors is Dr. Raquel Belforti, a hospitalist at Baystate Medical Center who helps to train the physicians of tomorrow, one of Baystate’s mission as an academic medical center.

“For me in particular, I really took this as an opportunity to pause and reflect on what it means to have the position that I have here at Baystate Health today, and even more so to think about the journey,” Dr. Belforti told us.

Doctors have always been appreciated in our world, but even more so since the pandemic began two years ago.

