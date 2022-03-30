Chicopee School Committee to discuss potential critical race theory policy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee will debate over critical race theory being taught in schools. It’s on the agenda at a school committee meeting on Wednesday tonight.

We spoke with the school committee member who asked for this to be placed on the agenda. He said there needs to be a formal policy in place about this.

Critical race theory points to how racism has shaped public policy and events in history.

How it applies to teachings in the classroom has led several states to ban discussions on race in schools altogether.

Here in Massachusetts, critical race theory is not included in the K through 12 public school curriculum, but Chicopee School Committee member David Barsalou told Western Mass News he has heard from concerned parents about it and thinks the Chicopee school district needs to put out an official policy.

“Well, the policy would be critical race theory would not be part of our curriculum and that teachers are aware of that, because I know some of them may want to discuss certain aspects of race and everything in their classroom,” Barsalou said. “We just want to draw the line as far as the official critical race theory doctrines they’ve been pushing the last couple of years.”

The Chicopee School Committee’s curriculum subcommittee is expected to open a discussion on critical race theory Wednesday night’s meeting at 7 p.m.

