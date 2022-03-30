Advertisement

Chicopee School Committee to discuss potential critical race theory policy

Critical race theory points to how racism has shaped public policy and events in history.
By Leon Purvis, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee will debate over critical race theory being taught in schools. It’s on the agenda at a school committee meeting on Wednesday tonight.

We spoke with the school committee member who asked for this to be placed on the agenda. He said there needs to be a formal policy in place about this.

Critical race theory points to how racism has shaped public policy and events in history.

How it applies to teachings in the classroom has led several states to ban discussions on race in schools altogether.

Here in Massachusetts, critical race theory is not included in the K through 12 public school curriculum, but Chicopee School Committee member David Barsalou told Western Mass News he has heard from concerned parents about it and thinks the Chicopee school district needs to put out an official policy.

“Well, the policy would be critical race theory would not be part of our curriculum and that teachers are aware of that, because I know some of them may want to discuss certain aspects of race and everything in their classroom,” Barsalou said. “We just want to draw the line as far as the official critical race theory doctrines they’ve been pushing the last couple of years.”

The Chicopee School Committee’s curriculum subcommittee is expected to open a discussion on critical race theory Wednesday night’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday, Springfield Pharmacy provided a donation of medical supplies at the Mental Health...
Town by Town: Mar. 30
Talks are underway to build a rotary at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street...
Talks underway to build rotary at intersection of St. James Ave. and Tapley St.
They now recommend people who got the Johnson and Johnson shot should get a Pfizer or Moderna...
Local experts explain CDC recommendations about Johnson and Johnson booster shots
Doctors have always been appreciated in our world, but even more so since the pandemic began...
Baystate Medical Center celebrates National Doctors’ Day