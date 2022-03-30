Chris Rock to perform in Boston for first time after Oscar slap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Actor and comedian Chris Rock is here in Massachusetts Wednesday night, performing in Boston. This marks his first public appearance since he was slapped by Will Smith on live TV at the Academy Awards just three nights prior.

The first show begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This will be the first of six sold out shows in Boston.

The big question on everyone’s mind is, will Chris Rock address the slapping incident from the Oscars? A joke he made about Will Smith’s wife prompted Smith to walk up on stage and slap Rock across the face. It is safe to say that has certainly drawn interest in entry to Wednesday night’s event.

According to The Wilbur’s website, tickets to the show were $51-$71, but we checked sites like Ticketmaster and Stub Hub and resale tickets have gone for as much as $1,700, the lowest being more than $350.

The Wilbur plans to keep tight security Wednesday night. No cameras are allowed inside the venue and fans have to lock away their cell phones in Yondr pouches upon entry.

According to The Wilbur’s website, guests can use their devices throughout the night, but only in designated “phone use areas” and they must lock their phones away before returning to the performance space.

Anyone caught using their phone during the performance will be escorted out by security.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.