Department of Labor Standards says it will not investigate Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield are still looking for answers as mold issues continue. This came as the state stopped inspectors from entering the building due to the current situation inside.

Western Mass News spoke with an attorney representing courthouse employees suing the Massachusetts Trial Court over the mold, wanting it shut down. He shared what he has heard from people who work there and their aggravation with the state’s inaction so far.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between their health and a paycheck,” plaintiff lawyer Jeff Morneau told us.

He, who presented an independent report showing “toxic, cancer-causing mold” at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse weeks ago, spoke with Western Mass News after Department of Labor Standards officials declined to visit the building this week to conduct a safety inspection.

“It’s just outrageous,” Morneau said. “This is just yet another example of Boston ignoring western Massachusetts.”

The issue will not be going away any time soon. A photo sent to Western Mass News by one courthouse employee who wanted to remain anonymous showed what appears to be more mold developing in Superior Courtroom Number Eight on Tuesday.

“They’re frustrated, they’re angry, they’re concerned for their health, and they want action,” Morneau said.

After receiving a statement from the Massachusetts Trial Court that there are no updates at this time, we’ dug deeper to get answers.

George Noel, the business manager of OPEIU Local 6 representing office workers at the courthouse, shared an email sent to him by the Department of Labor Standards director, reading:

“The trial court has recognized that a potentially serious hazard exists due to indoor air quality and mold conditions and is taking reasonable steps to prevent or abate the hazard. Therefore, DLS will not be conducting an inspection at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and will not issue a general duty clause violation to the trial court since the case fails to meet the first criteria.”

We wanted to know, what’s next? How is Morneau preparing to fight for change?

“We’re going to respond, so the case is on its way to trial,” he told us. “There’s some depositions upcoming, have some people from the trial court, some people from DCAMM, but this case is heading to trial April 27th.”

Attorneys told us that the Massachusetts Trial Court has until the end of the day Wednesday to submit a summary judgment on the independent findings. If it is filed, the mold expert would have until Monday to respond and defend his findings, which could end with the lawsuit being dropped. If not and the courthouse stays open, the trial will go forward as scheduled on April 27th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.