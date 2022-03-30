Doctor does not expect stealth omicron surge despite second booster approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday was the first day people over 50 can get a second COVID-19 booster dose after getting the go-ahead from the FDA and CDC Tuesday.

Our Western Mass News viewers had some questions about this announcement.

After hearing about this authorization Tuesday, a viewer called into our newsroom, asking just how necessary this second dose is. We took their questions to local medical professionals.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a 4th shot, second COVID-19 booster, for those over the age of 50, and for those with comorbidities.

Quickly after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance, allowing the shot to be distributed, starting Wednesday.

Some people said they are skeptical about this second booster dose, after just recently receiving the first booster.

“I’m optimistic, I don’t know,” said Bruce Cierpial. “We’ll see what the VA says, if they push it or not, and if they do push it, I still don’t know.”

Others said they will continue to get as many boosters as it takes to protect themselves and their community.

“Of course, I’ll go get it,” Scott Thompson told us. “I mean, if they approve five, I’ll get five.”

One of our Western Mass News viewers called our newsroom, asking just how important this second booster is compared to the first.

Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center, said this dose is not so important for the whole population, but it may be crucial for those most at risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness.

“It may really prevent hospitalization and death in those patients at risk of dying from this infection,” Dr. Armando Paez.

Dr. Paez also told Western Mass News another major surge of COVID-19 cases, like the one with the omicron variant, is unlikely.

“There may be an increased number of cases, but as Dr. Fauci has mentioned, based on the available data, they don’t expect a big surge,” he explained.

However, approving this fourth shot gives people the protection they need if another spike in cases does happen.

Governor Baker announced Wednesday that these doses will be available to those eligible across the Bay State. Those include:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after getting a first booster

Individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Moderna booster at least 4 months after first booster

Individuals 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after the first booster.

You can visit vaxfinder.gov to find a booster dose near you.

The CDC also released another update about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

