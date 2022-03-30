Governor Baker attends dangerousness roundtable in Worcester

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were in Worcester Wednesday morning for a dangerousness legislation roundtable.

The pair participated in a discussion with survivors whose stories highlight the importance of the administration’s continued push for legislation that provides comprehensive new protections for those who experience violent crimes.

The governor said that it is hard to make change without hearing stories from real people.

“It’s difficult to get survivors to speak publicly about what they’ve been through and I completely understand that,” Governor baker said, “and that’s why we’re honored in many respects and really grateful that you all are here today to talk a little bit about this as we make the case to the legislature to as the DA said, close some loopholes and deal with some very real issues with the way our court system currently works that puts victims and survivors in many cases in a 24/7 sense of fear for their own safety.”

Governor Baker went on to mention a previous event that was held in Springfield.

He said one of the most compelling stories he heard was from a woman who asked her boss where the surveillance cameras were located in her job’s parking lot because her abuser was out of jail and she was afraid for her life.

