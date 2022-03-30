Local woman selling comic books collection for Ukraine

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local woman is selling off her grandfather’s large collection of comic books - half the proceeds will go towards helping the people of Ukraine.

Sarah Larkin of Northampton has over 1,000 comic books collected with some dating all the way back to the 1960s.

“My grandfather started collecting comic books in the hopes that one day he could pass it on to his grandchild so I was the firstborn and then it really became a family tradition I suppose to give comic books over the years,” Larkin says.

Recently she decided it was time to part ways with the collection. Larkin is looking to sell the comic books to help the people of Ukraine and she says she was inspired by local efforts in western Mass. to help the war-torn country.

“I have been very touched by people in the community that I have seen, have been reaching out, trying to collect goods for people in Ukraine. There is such a need.”

Larkin tells Western Mass News 50% of the proceeds will go towards a local church that is already raising funds for Ukrainians. She is looking for a buyer that will purchase the comic books together.

“I would really like to sell them as a bulk, and whether that be someone who owns a comic book store, or maybe another family that collects comic books,” she notes.

And while Larkin is sad to pass on the family collection, she says the timing feels right.

“My grandfather use to tell me to save them for a rainy day, and I would feel he would be proud of this, proud that we are helping people that the money is going to a good cause.”

If you are interested in purchasing the comic book collection e-mail: sarahlarkin45@gmail.com

