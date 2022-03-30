Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18

Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground in Kawaihae.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet and HawaiiNewsNow staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison for raping an elderly woman at a campground in June 2019.

Authorities said Zeth Browder was 18 when he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a campground in Kawaihae, located on the northwest part of the island of Hawaii.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found Browder guilty in December 2021 of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Browder is from Hilo, Hawaii – about 65 miles from where the attack took place on the other side of the island. The victim lives in Colorado.

Browder did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sarah Larkin of Northampton has over 1,000 comic books collected with some dating all the way...
Local woman selling comic books collection for Ukraine
Meghan Marohn is about 5'6" and 120 lbs with red hair and green eyes.
Police in Lee, MA searching for missing NY woman
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
The governor said that it is hard to make change without hearing stories from real people.
Governor Baker attends dangerousness roundtable in Worcester
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition