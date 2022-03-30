Police in Lee, MA searching for missing NY woman

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Lee, Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in finding a New York state woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Take a close look at her photo. This is Meghan Marohn. She’s 42-years-old, about 5′6″ and 120 lbs with red hair and green eyes.

Have you seen her?

According to MA State Police Marohn’s 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park which is a heavily wood hiking area in south Lee.

Since Tuesday afternoon, Lee police, Mass. State Police with K9 teams and an Air Wing helicopter, have been searching this area for Marohn.

“The MSP’s Special Emergency Response Team is trained to conduct search and rescue missions in outdoor environments with challenging terrain features,” noted Mass. State Police representative, Dave Procopio.

We’re told troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County have also been assisting in the search which continued Wednesday.

“Anyone who believes they have seen Ms. Marohn or has information about her should call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Procopio.

