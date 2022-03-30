Advertisement

Suspect arraigned for 2021 Northampton homicide of Pittsfield man

Fillio was shot in the head in a downtown Northampton apartment in December 2021. Police arrested Malloy shortly after.
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect in a 2021 Northampton homicide was arraigned in Superior Court.

The Northwestern District Attorney office told Western Mass News that 32-year-old Steven Malloy pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of first degree murder of 39-year-old Joseph R. Fillio of Pittsfield from back in December.

Malloy also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm with one or more prior convictions for violent crimes. He is being held without bail.

Fillio was shot in the head in a downtown Northampton apartment in December 2021. Police arrested Malloy shortly after.

This was the only homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

9 small businesses and 13 non-profit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the...
Springfield ARPA funds give back to local minority-serving businesses
9 small businesses and 13 non-profit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the...
Springfield ARPA funds give back to local minority-serving businesses
Fillio was shot in the head in a downtown Northampton apartment in December 2021. Police...
Suspect arraigned for 2021 Northampton homicide of Pittsfield man
Springfield Police got these 13 illegal bikes off the street through special enforcement efforts.
Springfield Police seize additional 13 dirt bikes using new enforcement efforts