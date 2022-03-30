Suspect arraigned for 2021 Northampton homicide of Pittsfield man

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect in a 2021 Northampton homicide was arraigned in Superior Court.

The Northwestern District Attorney office told Western Mass News that 32-year-old Steven Malloy pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of first degree murder of 39-year-old Joseph R. Fillio of Pittsfield from back in December.

Malloy also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm with one or more prior convictions for violent crimes. He is being held without bail.

Fillio was shot in the head in a downtown Northampton apartment in December 2021. Police arrested Malloy shortly after.

This was the only homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.