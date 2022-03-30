Advertisement

Talks underway to build rotary at intersection of St. James Ave. and Tapley St.

Talks are underway to build a rotary at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street We showed one local business the renderings to get their thoughts
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are brainstorming a way to potentially improve one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Talks are underway to build a rotary at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street We showed one local business the renderings to get their thoughts.

“I mean, it doesn’t look that bad, but everything on paper doesn’t come out in real life how you draw it on paper,” said Johnathan Heredia.

He and Rashel Ntelo work at Fresh Cut in Springfield, situated at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street which has been pegged by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as one of the state’s top 10 high crash locations in recent years.

“There was just an accident there yesterday, so it proves the point,” Heredia said.

Springfield Police public information officer Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that since January 1st, 2021, there have been 15 crashes at the intersection.

A plan is now on the table to put a rotary there. We showed Ntelo and Heredia, but they are not convinced this is the answer.

“Nice and safe are two different things. it’s not safe,” said Ntelo. “The safety of our clients, you know, that always comes first and it may have an effect on that.”

The intersection is situated next to I-291, and the report cited the interstate connector as the cause of congested conditions. Now, attention shifted to a design public hearing for the proposed multi-lane rotary next week.

“I mean, the one at six corners makes sense because it’s a lot of streets coming in and out of there,” Heredia said, “but I just don’t see the way the traffic flow there would make any sense to put a rotary in there, think it’d just be a big headache.”

The public hearing will take place next Tuesday, April 5th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday, Springfield Pharmacy provided a donation of medical supplies at the Mental Health...
Town by Town: Mar. 30
They now recommend people who got the Johnson and Johnson shot should get a Pfizer or Moderna...
Local experts explain CDC recommendations about Johnson and Johnson booster shots
Critical race theory points to how racism has shaped public policy and events in history.
Chicopee School Committee to discuss potential critical race theory policy
Doctors have always been appreciated in our world, but even more so since the pandemic began...
Baystate Medical Center celebrates National Doctors’ Day