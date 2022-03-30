Town by Town: Mar. 30

(WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday, Springfield Pharmacy provided a donation of medical supplies at the Mental Health Association.

Their supplies, along with the hundreds of donations from the MHA staff and community members, are being donated to the Full Gospel Church in Westfield, who will then ship the items overseas.

Other items donated included sleeping bags, blankets, and warm coats.

In Chicopee, the Council on Aging held an “Ask the Attorney” event Wednesday morning.

Residents who registered in advance were able to bring their questions about living wills and trusts to Attorney Hyman Darling of Bacon Wilson.

In West Springfield, preparations are underway for Arbor Expo ‘22 at the Big E Fairgrounds.

The conference and trade show will officially begin Thursday and run through Friday, April 1st.

The event allows attendees to test equipment on site, as well as enjoy meet-and-greets with leading industry experts.

