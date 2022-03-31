Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show since being slapped by Will Smith

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Actor and comedian Chris Rock was in the Bay State Wednesday night, performing the first two of six sold out shows in Boston.

This came just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th Academy Awards.

It was a busy night at The Wilbur as Chris Rock performed two shows, his first and second public appearances since the Oscars on Sunday.

The big question everybody has been wondering is if Chris Rock would address the slapping incident from Sunday’s Oscars, and that answer is sort of.

“It was a great show!” Katherine Post of Boston told us.

Fans packed The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday for two sold out performances by Chris Rock.

“It’s just wild that I can experience this kind of historical event right after this big incident at the Oscars,” Emerson College student Andrew West said.

“He had already planned for a great show, which he delivered,” Post told us. “He said, ‘I’ll have stuff to say,’ but he’s still processing it.”

Our cameras were rolling as Chris Rock arrived at The Wilbur in Boston Wednesday to perform for the first time since he was slapped on live television at the Oscars Sunday night.

“I think he handled himself well at the Oscars,” said Neil DiGennaro of Worcester. “Better than most people would have. I think he’s a class act.”

The incident happened after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Fans told us they think Will Smith’s reaction was uncalled for.

“Honestly, I think that’s the whole point of comedians, is to push that line,” said Dan Christian of Boston.

“I’ve heard it was an improv joke, it wasn’t scripted, so I think he probably didn’t know it was a medical condition,” said Jenna Finegold of Boston. “He just saw her, came to the top of his head, and he made a joke.”

Following that incident, tickets to Rock’s shows soared to highs well over $1,000, but fans we spoke with paid much less.

“I think I paid $140 each,” Gino Nuzzolilo of Worcester told us.

“I paid about 80 maybe,” Christian added.

“It was after the Oscars,” Finegold told us. “I actually woke up at 1 a.m. to a bunch of texts from my friends and I googled the incident, and then looked up tickets and they were $52, so I thought it was a steal, thought it was a jackpot, so I bought them right away.”

Some diehard fans said they did not consider selling their ticket to make some extra pocket change.

“Absolutely not,” Christian said. “No, really, because I always wanted to see him and this is the first time for me and my buddies, so this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us.”

While many fans we spoke with think Will Smith’s response at the Oscars was uncalled for, they said that they hope everyone can move past the incident.

“It’s just disappointing that that incident happened, but I think they’ll come together,” Nuzzolilo said. “I think they’ll get through it. They’re comedians. Hopefully at the end of the day, they’ll laugh about it some day together.”

One group gathering outside the theater told us they were hoping to speak with Chris Rock about the incident to address a broader issue.

“There is an underreporting of black on black crime in Boston and across the nation, and we find that this is a strategic moment, a strategic opportunity, to speak to the issue of black on black crime where black males, unfortunately, impose violence on other black males,” said Reverend Kevin Peterson, Executive Director of The New Democracy Coalition. “What we saw on the global stage on Sunday night at the Oscars.”

The Wilbur kept tight security, requiring everyone to lock up their phones in a magnetized pouch for the entirety of the performance.

“I wish I could get pictures,” Finegold told us. “I think this is a unique experience, but it’s part of the show.”

The comedian has four more shows in Boston this week, two Thursday and two more on Friday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.