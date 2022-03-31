COVID-19 testing sites close in Holyoke and Greenfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Testing sites across western Mass. are slowly beginning to close as they see less and less people coming through their lines. We checked in with community members to see how they feel about reducing testing sites.

The line at the Holyoke Community College COVID -19 testing site is almost non-existent, with Thursday being the last day the site will be open.

Both Stop the Spread sites in Holyoke and Greenfield are closing, with the last day people can get tested there being Thursday, March 31.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News officials said this was due to quote " A rapid decline in infection rates and dwindling demand for COVID-19 tests.”

The concern of some western Mass. residents?

What if another increase in cases happens and there are not as many testing locations available?

“I don’t feel too good about that. The stuff that we really need is testing, the pandemic is not over yet,” said Lisa of Springfield.

Over at the Eastfield Mall testing site in Springfield, they are seeing fewer people too,

at a peak of about 3500 tests a day, with a packed parking lot, that’s not the case lately.

“A steady number in the couple hundreds, anywhere between 150 and 250 a day,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR Operations Manager.

But their positivity rate has not declined as much.

“Our positivity rate has not necessarily varied all that much. It’s averaging about 10 percent or more, for people that are coming through our testing site specifically, right now,” said Leonardo.

American Medical Response expects to see an increase, after other local testing sites closed.

The Eastfield Mall testing site is set to stay open until May 15, fully staffed and prepared for another potential surge.

“We are not shutting down any tents, we’re not understaffing right now. we’re prepared if there is another uptick, to keep all lanes open if necessary and to adapt to that change if needed,” said Leonardo.

However as of now, they will shut down in May, something that leaves some people feeling unsettled.

“This is the only place that I like to come to, even if the lines are long to get tested within a reasonable amount of time. It’s going to cost money for the at home testing kits, and I don’t know the effectiveness of those. I don’t want this one to close,” said Sharon Jacobson-Dergon of Chicopee.

