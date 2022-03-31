Advertisement

Crews repairing water main break on Avocado Street in Springfield

This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Crews are repairing a water main break on Avocado Street. According to SWSC, water service is currently out for ten customers, including the Pride truck stop.

SWSC officials said water should be restored by midnight and road restoration is expected to be completed by noon Friday.

Officials ask people to avoid the area if possible, to allow crews to work safely.

