Crews repairing water main break on Avocado Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Crews are repairing a water main break on Avocado Street. According to SWSC, water service is currently out for ten customers, including the Pride truck stop.

SWSC officials said water should be restored by midnight and road restoration is expected to be completed by noon Friday.

Officials ask people to avoid the area if possible, to allow crews to work safely.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.