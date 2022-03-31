Defendants file motion to limit issues in Roderick Ireland Courthouse Trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New developments as the Massachusetts trial court files a motion regarding the mold investigation at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. We’ve now learned the Trial Court wants to narrow the focus of the case when it goes to trial the end of April.

The attorney representing the courthouse employees told Western Mass News the Massachusetts Trial Court is trying to limit specific issues from being presented in the courtroom, such as the recent sewage backup just two weeks ago.

The Roderick Ireland Courthouse Mold Case is heading to trial next month.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts trial court submitted a motion, requesting certain conditions inside the courthouse not be presented when the case is heard before the State Supreme Judicial Court.

“What they are seeking to do, is have all of the evidence, all of the facts about all of the problems other than mold not be allowed in this case,” said attorney Jeffrey Morneau.

Jeff Morneau, who was representing courthouse employees in the lawsuit brought against the trial court, told Western Mass News that the sewage backup inside the building two weeks ago is one issue the trial court wants left out. And that’s not all.

“The fiberglass lining in the HVAC system that has been broken down and deteriorated over time that people have been breathing in and other complaints that people have had over decades, which is arsenic, lead, asbestos, so they are looking to keep that information out of this case,” said Morneau.

In the motion submitted by the defense, they said in-part quote:

‘Plaintiffs have failed to produce any admissible evidence that creates a triable issue that fiberglass, a crack in the waste piping, or a bathroom clog are creating a significant, current threat to human health that warrants closure of the Courthouse.’

Morneau said his legal team is in talks with his clients regarding the motion, they have until Monday to respond to the Supreme Judicial Court.

“And we are going to take it from there, we plan to respond by Monday so we can have an update for everybody then,” said Morneau.

However, Morneau said all health concerns should be presented during the trial.

“I think the court should hear all the evidence that it can hear about all the problems that people have been complaining about for years,” said Morneau.

We reached out to the trial court, but they declined to comment because of the ongoing litigation.

