NY man arrested in Springfield, authorities find 38,000 bags of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from New York has been taken into custody in Springfield following a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of more than 38,000 bags of fentanyl, police report.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez, 26, from Bronx, NY was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The DEA ( Drug Enforcement Administration) out of Springfield, the Springfield police Firearms Investigation Unit and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Reynoso-Vasquez after conducting a search warrant in Indian Orchard.

Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez, 26, from Bronx, NY arrested by authorities in Springfield, MA (photo Springfield Police Department)

“...Which led to the seizure of approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl intended for distribution in the Springfield, MA area,” said Springfield police representative, Ryan Walsh.

We’re told officers also seized around $8,000 and a loaded gun.

“The seized fentanyl has a street value of well over $100,000,” noted Walsh.

Authorities continue to investigate and police anticipate more arrests will be made.

