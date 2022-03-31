Advertisement

NY man arrested in Springfield, authorities find 38,000 bags of fentanyl

Thousands of bags of fentanyl seized by authorities
Thousands of bags of fentanyl seized by authorities(courtesy Springfield, MA Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from New York has been taken into custody in Springfield following a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of more than 38,000 bags of fentanyl, police report.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez, 26, from Bronx, NY was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The DEA ( Drug Enforcement Administration) out of Springfield, the Springfield police Firearms Investigation Unit and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Reynoso-Vasquez after conducting a search warrant in Indian Orchard.

Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez, 26, from Bronx, NY arrested by authorities in Springfield, MA
Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez, 26, from Bronx, NY arrested by authorities in Springfield, MA(photo Springfield Police Department)

“...Which led to the seizure of approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl intended for distribution in the Springfield, MA area,” said Springfield police representative, Ryan Walsh.

We’re told officers also seized around $8,000 and a loaded gun.

“The seized fentanyl has a street value of well over $100,000,” noted Walsh.

Authorities continue to investigate and police anticipate more arrests will be made.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
One person faces non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night shooting in Pittsfield
19-year-old, Imani Alston is 5'2" and 120 lbs with brown eyes.
Pittsfield woman missing, police ask for help
This came just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th...
Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show since being slapped by Will Smith
This came just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th...
Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show since being slapped by Will Smith