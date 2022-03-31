One million barrels of oil to be released per day from federal stockpile

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -President Biden unveiled a new plan to tackle high gas and oil prices, tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s going to be releasing one million barrels of oil from U.S. reserves every day.

We spoke with one economics expert to find out how this new plan will impact people filling up at the pump locally.

“Today I am authorizing the release of one million barrels per day for the next six months over 180 barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve. This is a war time bridge to increase oil supply until production ramps up later this year,” said President Biden.

On Thursday, President Biden announced the largest release of national oil reserve in U.S. history as part of his administration’s plans to help with the rising gas prices. So, how will this new plan work? Western Mass News took questions straight to a local economics expert,

Professor John Rogers at American International College to find out.

“They try to pressure OPEC, which is the organization of petroleum exporting countries who are the major producers which include as an affiliate member it’s called out OPEC, plus that Russia is a member of OPEC, plus and they refused to increase their production so the only solution you can come up with is to release oil from our strategic reserve,” said John Rogers, professor of Economics at American International College.

Professor Rogers said people across western Massachusetts will not see prices decrease immediately as the Biden administration’s plan is a long-term solution.

“It sounds like a lot but it’s only about 1% of the total global oil production or oil consumption daily so it’s not really going to have much of an impact on the world price it’ll help us here in the us but the price is set globally,” said Rogers.

Two weeks ago, the average cost of gas in Massachusetts was sitting at $4.36/a gallon and currently it is $4.22/a gallon according to AAA.

We spoke with customers filling up at the pump on the Massachusetts/Connecticut border where we found one person from Connecticut taking advantage of the lower prices in the Bay state.

“Always looking for the best deals and sometimes Massachusetts over the border has the best deals,” said CT resident Alfred Beauchame.

Beginning on Friday, gas will be 25 cents cheaper in Connecticut due to their temporary gas tax suspension. which many lawmakers in the commonwealth have voted against implementing in Massachusetts. We asked people from Massachusetts if they would consider filling up their tanks across the border.

“Yes, if I was filling up I definitely would,” explained MA resident Lynette Broxcon.

