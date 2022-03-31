One person faces non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is facing non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting in an area near the intersection of Elizabeth and Boylston streets in Pittsfield Wednesday night. Officers located one shell casing at the scene.

Pittsfield Police told Western Mass News they learned an unnamed gunshot victim was driving himself to Baystate Medical Center. The driver sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told Police an unknown assailant fired a round from the suspect’s vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which resulted in the injury.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Civello at 448-9700 x522. Or anonymously by the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

