Pittsfield woman missing, police ask for help

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 19-year-old Pittsfield woman has been reported missing according to police in Massachusetts. Have you seen her?

Imani Alston is described as being 5′2″ and weighing 120 lbs. She has dark braided hair and brown eyes.

The Pittsfield Police Department also says she has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look to locate Alston.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

