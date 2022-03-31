Advertisement

Pittsfield woman missing, police ask for help

19-year-old, Imani Alston is 5'2" and 120 lbs with brown eyes.
19-year-old, Imani Alston is 5'2" and 120 lbs with brown eyes.(photos courtesy Pittsfield Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 19-year-old Pittsfield woman has been reported missing according to police in Massachusetts. Have you seen her?

Imani Alston is described as being 5′2″ and weighing 120 lbs. She has dark braided hair and brown eyes.

The Pittsfield Police Department also says she has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look to locate Alston.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This came just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th...
Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show since being slapped by Will Smith
This came just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th...
Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show since being slapped by Will Smith
This comes just three days after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the 94th...
Audience members discuss Chris Rock’s first show after being slapped by Will Smith
Wednesday, Springfield Pharmacy provided a donation of medical supplies at the Mental Health...
Town by Town: Mar. 30