Advertisement

Spirit of Springfield announces pancake breakfast honorary chair

Spirit of Springfield announces pancake breakfast honorary chair
By Olivia Hickey and Robin Kimble
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Spirit of Springfield has announced its honorary chair for this year’s pancake breakfast. Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President and CEO, will serve as the 2022 chair. Kelley was chosen in recognition of MGM Springfield’s commitment to the city. According to spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and Mayor Domenic Sarno, Kelley has provided strong leadership and has continuously shown his support for the city, especially during the pandemic.

“When you look around this room, you’re reminded of a couple of things, and the first is that when great leaders and great partners come together that amazing things can happen. But when an entire community comes together that is when extraordinary things happen, and that is what this event is all about and so thank you so much for the honor, Judy, thank you to the spirit of Springfield, thank you to all of you as well,” he said.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni served as the 2021 honorary chair. This year’s annual pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday May 14th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local businesses continue to be impacted by high gas prices
Local businesses continue to be impacted by high gas prices
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Crews repairing water main break on Avocado Street in Springfield
Thunderbirds hosting sensory-friendly game on Sunday
Thunderbirds hosting sensory-friendly game on Sunday
COVID-19 testing sites close in Holyoke and Greenfield
COVID-19 testing sites close in Holyoke and Greenfield