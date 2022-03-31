Spirit of Springfield announces pancake breakfast honorary chair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Spirit of Springfield has announced its honorary chair for this year’s pancake breakfast. Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President and CEO, will serve as the 2022 chair. Kelley was chosen in recognition of MGM Springfield’s commitment to the city. According to spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and Mayor Domenic Sarno, Kelley has provided strong leadership and has continuously shown his support for the city, especially during the pandemic.

“When you look around this room, you’re reminded of a couple of things, and the first is that when great leaders and great partners come together that amazing things can happen. But when an entire community comes together that is when extraordinary things happen, and that is what this event is all about and so thank you so much for the honor, Judy, thank you to the spirit of Springfield, thank you to all of you as well,” he said.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni served as the 2021 honorary chair. This year’s annual pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday May 14th.

